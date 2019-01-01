













What is a Bitcoin Wallet BitcoinOfficial.org? BitcoinOfficial.org is a simple and free Bitcoin wallet online.





We created a Bitcoin Official wallet in accordance with the principles laid down by Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin:



The funds are safe and under your complete control. Light bitcoin wallet, download is not necessary. Open access to private keys and full control over the commission. Fully anonymous Bitcoin Wallet, no personal identification is required. Fast transactions in the Bitcoin network. No one can block your account. Instant registration of a bitcoin wallet.



How to create a bitcoin wallet?



To create a bitcoin wallet - just enter your e-mail and password. And you will get a Bitcoin wallet for free and instantly.





Important! For security reasons, we do not store your data with us. In case of loss of an e-mail, password or a private key from a Bitcoin address, we will not be able to recover your web wallet.



Be a Bank for yourself, try to open a bitcoin wallet today.



