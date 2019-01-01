|
|Bitcoin Wallet About BitcoinOfficial.org
What is a Bitcoin Wallet BitcoinOfficial.org?BitcoinOfficial.org is a simple and free Bitcoin wallet online.
We created a Bitcoin Official wallet in accordance with the principles laid down by Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin:
How to create a bitcoin wallet?
To create a bitcoin wallet - just enter your e-mail and password. And you will get a Bitcoin wallet for free and instantly.
Important! For security reasons, we do not store your data with us. In case of loss of an e-mail, password or a private key from a Bitcoin address, we will not be able to recover your web wallet.
Be a Bank for yourself, try to open a bitcoin wallet today.